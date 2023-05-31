NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Paresh Ranpara has officially taken charge as the Director (Human Resources) of Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) starting from 31 May, 2023. Previously serving as the General Manager (Human Resources) at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Ranpara brings with him over 28 years of extensive experience in the power sector.

As the Director (HR) at GRID-INDIA, Ranpara will oversee the coordination and implementation of human resource policies, talent management, human resource development, and other strategic HR functions within the organization.

Ranpara’s contributions to the power sector in Gujarat have been noteworthy. During his tenure as the HR Head of GUVNL, he played a vital role in policy-making for the group companies. He actively participated in the process of unbundling the erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) and ensured a smooth transition.

Ranpara was instrumental in designing the Performance Management System, leading organization restructuring efforts, conducting manpower planning, and overseeing succession planning for senior positions in MGVCL (DISCOM). His commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and creativity, as well as addressing the challenges posed by the renewable energy sector, has been widely acknowledged.