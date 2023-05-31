Paresh Ranpara takes charge as Director-HR at Grid India1 min read 31 May 2023, 09:11 PM IST
As the Director (HR) at Grid-India, Ranpara will oversee the coordination and implementation of human resource policies, talent management, human resource development, and other strategic HR functions within the organization
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Paresh Ranpara has officially taken charge as the Director (Human Resources) of Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) starting from 31 May, 2023. Previously serving as the General Manager (Human Resources) at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Ranpara brings with him over 28 years of extensive experience in the power sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×