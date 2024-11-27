Parimatch Introduces Exclusive Markets Featuring Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran for the Abu Dhabi T10 League

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch is excited to announce the expansion of its lines with new markets as the highly awaited Abu Dhabi T10 League gets underway. This season, users can examine their luck on cricket sensation Nicholas Pooran, who plays for the Deccan Gladiators, and mystery bowler Sunil Narine, who represents the New York Strikers. Scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the T10 League promises intense competition. This eighth season of the tournament features 10 teams competing in a total of 40 matches over 12 days. Parimatch invites cricket fans to explore new markets and support their favorite players and teams for a chance to win big. Nicholas Pooran Specials Nicholas Pooran, ambassador of Parimatch and a powerhouse for the West Indies, brings his exceptional talent to this initiative. The Nicholas Pooran tournament specials include six distinct markets, each showcasing different aspects of his game: • Tournament Fifties • Tournament Centuries • Tournament Total Fours • Tournament Total Sixes • Tournament Total Runs • Nicholas Pooran’s Strike Rate These markets let fans delve into Pooran’s batting performance, offering the chance to predict milestones such as half-centuries and centuries, his total number of boundaries (fours and sixes), overall runs scored, and even his strike rate throughout the tournament. Sunil Narine Specials Sunil Narine, another Parimatch ambassador renowned for his mysterious bowling and pivotal batting performances, is also featured in the new lineup of markets. This Abu Dhabi T10 League, you can examine your luck on various aspects of Sunil’s game, including: • Tournament Fifties • Tournament Centuries • Tournament Total Fours • Tournament Total Sixes • Tournament Total Runs • Tournament Economy Rate • Tournament Bowling Average • Tournament Bowling Strike Rate • Sunil Narine’s Strike Rate These markets allow users to explore every dimension of Narine’s game, from his ability to score quick runs and achieve batting milestones to his effectiveness as a bowler in taking wickets, maintaining a low economy rate, and delivering match-winning performances. All new markets will remain active throughout the tournament, offering an immersive experience that keeps fans closely connected to the on-field performances of Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. For the latest updates and to explore other exclusive markets, please visit Parimatch’s official website. About Parimatch Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides its customers a complete suite of sports services. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons cricket team, a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR