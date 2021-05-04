New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd on Tuesday announced Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra as the new brand ambassador for its gas and indigestion reliever brand Pudin Hara.

“We are excited to have Parineeti Chopra as the new face of Dabur Pudin Hara. She fits well with the brand persona of being modern, trustworthy, and progressive apart from connecting well with different sets of consumers," Ajay Singh Parihar, marketing head-OTC healthcare, Dabur India Ltd said in a statement.

A new campaign featuring Chopra with the tag line “Isse Pehle Ki Baat Badh Jaaye, Lein Pudin Hara" has also been unveiled.

“In the TVC, a slice-of-life relatable story of a young couple where the husband has a mild stomach problem after having a heavy meal. He thinks that an ambulance or doctor might have to be called during the night and he would not be able to sleep. That is when Parineeti Chopra, his wife offers him Pudin Hara Pearls, with the cooling properties of Pudina, which relieves him quickly," the company said in a statement.

Chopra, who played the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal in her last film “Saina", said, “I believe in natural ways of taking care of oneself and the new campaign of Dabur Pudin hara is exactly that. Hence, I would want to communicate to the consumers that they can take care of their stomach with 100% natural and safe Pudin Hara, which also has a strong heritage and is the most trusted brand of Dabur."

In the current context, when people are staying home and eating extensively without doing much physical work and outdoor movement, Pudin Hara provides effective solution to stomach problems, Parihar said.

