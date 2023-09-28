Park+ aims to be profitable in Q4 of FY24, achieve full-year profitability in FY25
The company aims to get into 100 cities in calendar year 2024. Currently, it is present in more than 50 cities including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai
Gurugram-based startup Park+ will become profitable in the January-March 2024 quarter, its founder and CEO Amit Lakhotia claimed in an interview with Mint. Thereafter, it is targeting full-year profitability in FY25. The company has been in losses since it was founded in 2019.