New Delhi: Beverage company Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd has unveiled a campaign featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan to back its recently launched dairy beverage brand Smoodh .

The campaign has been rolled out nationally across multiple channels including television, out of home and digital.

Last month the maker of Appy Fizz and Frooti drinks announced its re-entry into the dairy beverages category with Smoodh flavoured milk, increasing competition in the value-added dairy beverages market.

The beverage was launched at Rs10 per 85ml pack in June. The company plans to distribute it to over 2 million outlets across India, Parle Agro had said then.

The television commercial will be supported by print, mobile and digital activations. The campaign will also be aggressively promoted during the Indian Premier League on television which is starting in September.

The product has been launched in two variants—Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel.

In the advertisement, Dhawan is seen in a double role of ‘Chocolate Varun’ and ‘Toffee Caramel Varun’, showcasing both his personas in a dance-off challenge.

With an affordable price point Parle Agro is trying to drive deep penetration of the product in both urban and rural markets. Dhawan’s mass appeal could bode well for the brand as "his popularity cuts across all generations and geographies which will accelerate the reach and awareness for Smoodh in the dairy beverage category," said Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and chief marketing officer, Parle Agro.

“Our goal is to further accelerate the growth and success of the brand with our new campaign for Smoodh and make it the product of choice for consumers looking for a quick energy boost or a quick sweet fix," Chauhan added.

The company said the ₹10 price point is already helping it reach rural pockets.

With this breakthrough combination in price and pack size, Parle Agro has activated almost 80-90% of the rural market for flavoured milk, it said.

Creative agency &Walsh has led the campaign narrative for the television commercials, print and digital. The film has been produced by Bindery, New York, USA along with Ransom Films and directed by Ezra Hurwitz.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.