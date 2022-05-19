Parle Agro urges government to postpone ban on plastic straws

“We support the noble intention of the government to ban the use of plastic straws. To implement the changes, we need a postponement of the ban by six months which will allow packaging companies in building the right infrastructure needed to source locally. Even getting approvals from regulatory bodies after appropriate testing to manufacture PLA straws will require time. While the transition process has already begun, the short deadline is a matter of great concern." said Schauna Chauhan, CEO, Parle Agro.