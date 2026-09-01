IPO-bound Parle Products appoints former PepsiCo executive George Kovoor as CEO

Mumbai: IPO-bound Parle Products, maker of iconic brands such as Parle-G biscuits and Melody chocolates, has appointed fastmoving consumer goods (FMCG) veteran George Kovoor as its chief executive officer.

Kovoor spent over 30 years at PepsiCo across geographies, including China and the US, before serving as senior vice president and general manager of its India beverages business. He began his career with Brooke Bond India, owned by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. After retiring from PepsiCo in March 2025, Kovoor founded an independent leadership firm, Ask GeKo Advisors LLP.

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Seven-member team to steer IPO With his appointment, Parle Products now has a seven-member management team to steer the company as it prepares for a public issue worth over $1 billion, according to a report by Moneycontrol. Alongside Kovoor as CEO, the team features longtime Parle Products executives, including chief marketing officer Mayank Shah and chief technology officer Sanjay Joshi.

“We welcome George and look forward to working closely with him to build on Parle’s strong foundation, strengthen our capabilities, and open new opportunities for sustainable growth. As our business continues to evolve with the changing needs of Indian consumers, his ability to drive results, develop talent, and navigate complex markets will be invaluable. The company looks forward to his leadership and contribution to its next phase of growth," Ajay Chauhan, managing director and a member of the promoter family, said in a press statement.

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Parle Products has long been managed by the Chauhan family, headed by chairman Vijay Chauhan, whose son Ajay Chauhan serves as managing director. The family also has three executive directors on the board: Arup Chauhan, Samar Sharad Chauhan, and Ambika Chauhan Aibara.

Parle Products reported revenues of ₹18,209.2 crore for FY25, up 7% year-on-year, while profits fell by a third to ₹1,182 crore. The company has yet to report its FY26 financial results. In recent years, Parle has expanded into new product categories, launching branded atta in 2021 and partnering with ice-cream maker Vadilal this past June to roll out frozen desserts under the Melody brand.