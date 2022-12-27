Parle Products to expand premium products range2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 10:55 PM IST
Parle will take premium brands to new markets as well as make it accessible across price points
NEW DELHI : Biscuits maker Parle Products is set to increase the share of its premium portfolio to 20-25% with new launches within two-three years and expand its distribution for brands such as Milano, Nutricrunch and Hide & Seek.