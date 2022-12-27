Parle Products to expand premium products range

“Currently 14-15% of contribution comes from premium. We are looking at about 20% contribution in the next 2-3 years. These will be at a ₹10 per pack price point. It’s about giving easy access to consumers who have disposable income, and are willing to spend, but don’t really have as much of a choice as their urban counterparts; they are looking for such opportunities and we are trying to tap the opportunities," said Krishna Rao, senior category head, Parle Products.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}