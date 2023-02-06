NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday insisted on a discussion in Parliament on “the corruption worth lakhs and crores of rupees", saying: “The infrastructure of India that has been captured should be discussed and the country should also come to know what is the power behind (Adani group chairman Gautam) Adani ji."

Gandhi’s remarks came as another day was washed out in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha following Opposition protests over the charges made against Adani by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The charges roiled the Indian stock market as the shares of Adani group companies plummetted.

However, some Opposition parties are hopeful that they will join the discussions from Tuesday. A senior Opposition leader said that there was an agreement that the protests will stop on Monday and all Opposition parties would join the discussion. “We must join the discussion and utilize our time to raise different important issues," the non-Congress Opposition leader said.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla criticized the Opposition for shouting slogans and not allowing the discussion on the President’s speech, while in the Rajya Rabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to accept the Opposition’s demand for an adjournment motion.

Later, attending an event in Delhi, Gandhi insisted on a debate on the issue. “For many years, I have been saying about the government ‘hum do hamare do’. The government is scared and does not want that there should be a discussion about Adani ji in the Parliament."

“But the government should allow discussion. You will see Modi-ji—not the government—trying his best to stop any such discussion in Parliament. There is a reason for that, and you know the reason," Gandhi said.

With no business for the third consecutive day, the session now has fewer than four days to complete discussion on the President’s speech and budget. The original schedule of the first half included 13 February, but many leaders want the first half to end on Friday.

As protests erupted, Birla offered to listen to the Opposition MPs: “Whatever subject or issue you want to raise, you can discuss with me in my chamber." But as protests continued, Birla said: “Do you come here only to shout slogans? Do the people of our constituencies send you here to only shout slogans? The people of the country are watching you. You should raise their basic issues. I will give you ample time on every issue."

The Rajya Sabha, too, continued to see protests as the opposition stuck to its demand for a discussion on the Hindenburg report , with chairman Dhankhar not allowing the issue to be raised after suspending listed business.

Dhankhar said he had received 10 notices under Rule 267 from Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition; Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Pramod Tiwari, Syed Nasir Hussain and Kumar Ketkar; DMK’s Tiruchi Siva; BRS’s K. Keshava Rao; CPI’s Binoy Biswam and Sandosh Kumar P and CPM’s Elamaram Kareem.

When the opposition MPs protested against the Chair’s decision, Dhankhar said: “They want things in the House to be regulated as per law and Constitution and the deliberations to be effective... Now, the established practice that a direction has been imparted to frustrate the functioning of the House, to put it in disorder is certainly beyond the expectations of the people.We are not honouring their aspirations. We are not acting in accordance with what we are expected to do." he

The Congress organized pan-India protests against the Centre over Adani, including near Jantar Mantar in Delhi by Youth Congress workers, and in Punjab, in front of an LIC office.