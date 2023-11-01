A few lawmakers belonging to the Congress, AAP, TMC, AIMIM and Shiv Sena (UBT) were allegedly warned by Apple of a potential bid to hack their iPhones by ‘state-sponsored attacker’.

A day after several Opposition lawmakers said they received an alert from Apple of a potential hacking bid by a “state-sponsored attacker", reports said that a Parliamentary panel is mulling over summoning the iPhone maker in connection to the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summon could be issued by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT), reports said, citing official sources. The matter is expected to be taken up by the panel at its upcoming meeting.

The panel “is contemplating the summoning of Apple representatives during an upcoming meeting to address the recent 'state-sponsored attacks' on several public figures in India", news agency ANI quoted an official of the Committee's Secretariat as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Committee's Secretariat has expressed 'deep concern' and is treating the matter with the 'utmost seriousness'," the official reportedly added.

The lawmakers who claimed to have received the notification from Apple of a potential bid to hack their iPhones include Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Apart from them, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera and the party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also claimed to have recieved such alerts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the controversy came to light, Apple issued a statement, saying that the threat notification “may be a false alarm".

The US-headquartered gadget maker clarified that it “does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker".

“State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete," Apple added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the press over the issue on October 31, said the government has ordered a probe into the matter.

“The government is very concerned and will get to the bottom of the issue. An investigation has been ordered into this matter already," the minister told reporters in Bhopal

“We request everyone who has received the advisory to cooperate with the investigation and make sure that we go to the depth of the matter," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaishnaw also noted that Apple had issued the alert based on estimates and issued the advisory in 150 countries, which may be based on information which is "incomplete or imperfect" and that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms or some attacks are not detected.

“We are concerned by the statements we have seen in media from some MPs as well as others about a notification received by them from Apple. The notification received by them, as per media reports, mentions ‘state-sponsored attacks’ on their devices. However, much of the information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature," the minister said in a statement issued later on social media platform X.

Vaishnaw, however, dismissed the charge of surveillance as levelled against the government by a section of the Opposition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Whenever these compulsive critics do not have any major issue, the only thing they say is surveillance. They tried this a few years back as well, we conducted a proper investigation, and the matter was supervised by the judiciary also but nothing came out of that including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said that her two children's phones were hacked but nothing of that sort happened. This is a falsehood that some compulsive critics are trying to spread," ANI had quoted him as saying.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!