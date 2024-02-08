Paytm Money rebuffs media report on CDSL's scrutiny of KYC process, says it is 'routine audit’
Paytm woes: Paytm Money clarifies that the scrutiny of its customer verification process by CDSL is a ‘standard and expected part’ of its regulated business.
Paytm Money, the trading platform of One97 Communications, on February 8 clarified that Central Depository Services India Limited's (CDSL) scrutiny of the customer verification process of the company is part of a routine exercise. The clarification came after the Economic Times reported that Paytm Money was being scrutinised for its know your customer (KYC) process.