Paytm Money, the trading platform of One97 Communications, on February 8 clarified that Central Depository Services India Limited's (CDSL) scrutiny of the customer verification process of the company is part of a routine exercise. The clarification came after the Economic Times reported that Paytm Money was being scrutinised for its know your customer (KYC) process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At Paytm Money Limited, we provide our users with a CDSL demat account, which is a regulated business. In line with these regulations, routine audits and reviews by CDSL are a standard and expected part of our operations. We have maintained the highest compliance standards to SEBI regulations and guidelines and will continue to do so," Paytm Money told Livemint in an email.

CDSL declined to answer Livemint's queries on the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm has been hitting the headlines over the last week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting certain operations following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors. The road ahead for Paytm could be paved with difficulties, as after February 29, the restrictions imposed by the RBI will come into effect.

The central bank's restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank’s business were the result of persistent non-compliance with the regulatory norms, and the regulator would release a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) next week on the actions taken against the fintech giant, top RBI officials said on February 8, according to a Mint report.z

In its first reaction to the Paytm crisis, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said the central bank would take suitable steps as warranted going ahead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is supervisory action for persistent non-compliance. Such action is invariably preceded by months and sometimes years of bilateral engagement where we point out the deficiencies but also give time to take corrective action. As a regulator, it is incumbent upon us to protect the consumer," Swaminathan said during a post-policy press briefing.

