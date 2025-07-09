Parts Supplier Standard Profil Agrees Creditor Takeover Deal

(Bloomberg) -- German auto parts supplier Standard Profil Automotive GmbH has agreed to a restructuring deal with creditors that will see bondholders take control of the company from Turkish private equity firm Actera Group.

Under the plan, bondholders will have the option to provide as much as €145 million ($170 million) of new financing at a super senior level, according to a presentation seen by Bloomberg News. Participants will be allocated 90% of the common equity in the firm, with additional shares offered to lenders who backstop the deal.

Existing holders of the company’s €275 million in notes will see 18% of their holdings reinstated, according to the presentation, with the new maturity date set for June 30, 2030. In total, €83 million of new notes will be restored, with holders receiving a 4% allocation of the common equity.

A representative for Standard Profil didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Standard Profil is one of several auto suppliers that have come under pressure due to a slower-than-expected shift to electric vehicles. The shadow of US tariffs, spurring potentially reduced demand for autos and the need for compensation negotiations, have also weighed on the sector.

In the presentation, Standard Profil highlighted that sales for the year through May had been weaker than expected, due to reduced demand from clients such as Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG, as well as lower-than-anticipated price increases. Going forward, the company sees a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2025 until 2029, partly due to an expected recovery in the EV sector.

Standard Profil first entered negotiations with bondholders at the end of last year. During the discussions, creditors provided a €43.5 million bridge facility, while revolving-credit lenders also agreed to extend the loan’s maturity until the end of September. Both loans will be repaid with the proceeds of the new facility.

The company expects the restructuring to be complete prior to the end of September, using a UK scheme of arrangement to implement the deal.

