Passengers need to learn how to behave on planes again
- Travelers’ pet peeves, like line-cutters and loud talkers, can feel twice as bothersome when flying is more difficult
Sky-high ticket prices, snaking airport lines and flight cancellations and delays aren’t the only stressors passengers face as air travel approaches prepandemic levels.
Sky-high ticket prices, snaking airport lines and flight cancellations and delays aren’t the only stressors passengers face as air travel approaches prepandemic levels.
Annoying in-flight behaviors from other passengers are back and multiplying as planes fill up. Bare feet on the seats or bulkhead. Watching movies without headphones. Throttling the seat in front of you on the way into or out of your row.
Annoying in-flight behaviors from other passengers are back and multiplying as planes fill up. Bare feet on the seats or bulkhead. Watching movies without headphones. Throttling the seat in front of you on the way into or out of your row.
And worse.
Frequent flier Andrew Hanson, a Seattle-based freelance cinematographer whose clients include ESPN, sat next to someone fervently chewing the skin around his fingernails on an Alaska Airlines flight from Dallas to Seattle in June. He tilted his hat toward his neighbor so he didn’t have to watch him spit out the remnants.
“It was just bugging the heck out of me," Mr. Hanson says.
Unwritten no-nos like in-flight grooming aside, most passengers’ plane pet peeves tend to rankle them for two key reasons, veteran fliers say: a perceived sense of entitlement or invasion of personal space.
Airlines are packing more seats on planes, especially in the economy section, and legroom is scarce in most rows. That has many passengers cringing every time fellow passengers recline their seats, hog the armrests, crawl over them to get to the bathroom or put all their weight on the chair in front of them when they stand up or sit down.
“I think from a psychological point of view, they’re so annoying because they’re encroaching in your space," says Stephen Rice, professor of human factors and behavioral neurobiology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.
Some passengers have always exhibited this kind of grating behavior, and airlines have tightened the screws on space in coach for years. It’s just easier to feel now that we’re flying again in big numbers. (Plus, the problem of nail-biting temporarily disappeared when we all had to wear masks.)
I’ve taken several flights in economy in the past two months and repeatedly had fellow passengers intrude on my aisle-seat environs. One sleeping traveler’s jean jacket sleeve spilled onto my tray table, nearly emptying a Diet Coke onto my laptop. And more than once a passenger jolted me awake after leaning on my seat so hard on the way to or from the bathroom.
I brushed it all off. I’ve probably been guilty of both at one time or another. And the less you let this stuff bother you the better, annoying as it is.
Not so easy for me to shake off: passengers who shove their way past other passengers when the plane lands, ignoring the row-by-row deplaning etiquette. (I don’t get bothered when flight attendants ask passengers to stay seated to make way for those with tight connections.)
The early days of pandemic flying temporarily paused that behavior on some airlines. Flight attendants would ask passengers to stay seated until it was their row’s turn to get off the flight in the name of social distancing.
It’s my biggest in-flight annoyance, and I’m not alone. In a Reddit travel forum post in May, deplaning derelicts were cited as major pet peeves. One traveler called the person who did it on their flight “the pusher."
Another traveler said they purposely try to block such offenders: “Happened to me just yesterday. I body blocked the woman and made her wait until the rows ahead of her (one of which was mine) deplaned. I’m sure she was mad, but it is common courtesy."
In addition to violating personal space, Dr. Rice says in-flight line cutters transport some passengers back to their childhood. The professor, who taught preschool in Illinois while studying for his Ph.D. in psychology, says kids are taught how to stand in line from age 3, with admonishments not to cut.
“We still feel that visceral feeling like, ‘Whoa you just wronged me,’ " he says. “Then we get over it."
Shawn Kathleen is the former flight attendant behind the Instagram and Facebook account Passenger Shaming, where travelers share egregious in-flight antics that sometimes go viral. (She goes by her first two names to maintain partial anonymity.)
She says she, too, is irked by passengers who ignore unwritten deplaning rules. And travelers who watch movies or videos without headphones (some of them really not appropriate for nearby kids) or plop their bare feet onto everything from the armrest to the bulkhead. Then there’s the “important business guy" who shouts into his phone on a very important business call while boarding.
“I’m like, ‘Are you walking somebody through surgery right now? " she says. “If it’s not that life-changing moment, I feel like maybe you could hold off for a second."
The way she sees it—and she has seen it all thanks to a flood of submissions from Passenger Shaming’s more than 1.4 million Instagram followers—most annoying passenger behaviors are rooted in entitlement. Travelers feel the purchase of a plane ticket comes with the right to do whatever they would do at home, despite a plane full of strangers in close confines.
“I honestly never experienced [entitlement] to that level until I became a flight attendant," she says.
Elena Victoria, who travels frequently as vice president of global marketing for a corporate security and risk management firm, isn’t bothered by most passenger tics. But she says she “sees red" when she finds no overhead bin space near her seat because people sitting farther back hogged it on their way to their seat. More than once she has had to check her carry-on as a result, despite paying extra to sit near the front of the plane for a quicker exit on business trips.
“It’s really selfish," says Ms. Victoria, who lives outside Washington, D.C.
Mr. Hanson, the cinematographer, says he rarely mentions behavior he finds annoying to the offending passenger, preferring to suffer in silence or shoot the occasional disapproving glance. He made an exception a few years ago when he asked the adult behind him on a Delta flight to stop punching the seatback touch screen.
“I’m the one with the pet peeves," Mr. Hanson says. “If I had to start verbalizing them to everyone, I’d be a terrible, miserable person."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text