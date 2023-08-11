Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed his happiness after meeting entrepreneur and actor Ryan Reynolds and called him ‘one of the nicest people who is extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives’. He posted his picture with Ryan Reynolds on X (formerly Twitter).

In a tweet, Anil Agarwal wrote, “I met everyone's favorite superhero recently.. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta.. I heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people... unse milkar jaana how similar our values are…" “He is extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives and was interested in our@Nandghar. I told him how I myself have experienced hunger as a child, and that my dream is that no child in my country should go to bed hungry," he said.

He said that Ryan Reynolds was happy to see how the Vedanta Group has developed a well-researched first-of-its kinds millet nutribar to provide a tasty healthy supplement for children and to fight malnourishment.

“Many philanthropists today understand the importance of working in India and want to collaborate on social causes - especially empowering women and children. We must leverage this. Isse hum global expertise ko iss sector mein laa payenge and we will also be able to create best practices that will influence the world for years to come," he added.

Earlier, the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta launched a millet nutri-bar distribution initiative to make India healthy and nutritious that has been coordinated with the government's commitment to promoting the production and consumption of millet in the country. Under this initiative, the AAF would distribute nutribars to almost 50,000 children daily across 1400 Anganwadi centers including Nand Ghars.