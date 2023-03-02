FoxyMoron, a part of Zoo Media Network, the digital creative agency for DS Group owned-Passpass Pulse candy has launched its annual campaign for ‘World Compliment Day’. As part of this, in its outdoor campaigns, the candy company is lauding other brands that are the “pulse" of young India.The company has put out billboards and also entered into an exchange on social media platforms using banter.The campaign ‘Pulse Of Compliments’ was created and conceptualised by complimenting brands with quirky billboards meant for Dominos, Dunzo, Airtel, boAt, Zomato, and Radio Mirchi. These billboards sent thank-you messages. For instance, it complimented Radio Mirchi for being the pulse of India’s Entertainment. Similarly Zomato for food, etc.

In the past it has done similar engagement with brands such as PVR Cinemas, EaseMyTrip.com, SugarCosmetics, Licious, Hero MotoCorp, Yatra, BookMyShow, Wow Momos, Zepto, Flipkart, Baskin Robbins, Tim Hortons, Truly Madly, etc., by starting a chain of compliments amongst brands.

It said in a statement that by combining OOH billboards and social media amplification, this campaign integrated the online and offline experience and made the flagship campaign even more impressive by going big.

Arvind Kumar, general manager marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. said, “While brand banters are pretty common in the social media space, Pulse has leveraged a unique approach to bring forth the ideology of spreading love and joy amongst all the brands out there. Through billboards, this time we decided to do something different to say thank you. We believe that compliments are a modest yet potent way to acknowledge the great work done by brands and we look forward to starting a chain reaction of magnanimity and gratitude in the digital space."Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron said, “This campaign is a true manifestation of what happens when clients and agencies work together to create a larger-than-life idea.“This campaign went live on 1 March.

As the advertising industry recovers from the blow it received from the pandemic, the domestic advertising industry is demonstrating an 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore, found a report. The sector is expected to further grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’.It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.