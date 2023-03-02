Passpass Pulse candy launches new out-of-home campaign
As part of this, in its outdoor campaigns, the candy company is lauding other brands that are the ‘pulse’ of young India
FoxyMoron, a part of Zoo Media Network, the digital creative agency for DS Group owned-Passpass Pulse candy has launched its annual campaign for ‘World Compliment Day’. As part of this, in its outdoor campaigns, the candy company is lauding other brands that are the “pulse" of young India.The company has put out billboards and also entered into an exchange on social media platforms using banter.The campaign ‘Pulse Of Compliments’ was created and conceptualised by complimenting brands with quirky billboards meant for Dominos, Dunzo, Airtel, boAt, Zomato, and Radio Mirchi. These billboards sent thank-you messages. For instance, it complimented Radio Mirchi for being the pulse of India’s Entertainment. Similarly Zomato for food, etc.