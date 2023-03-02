Passpass Pulse candy launches new out-of-home campaign

Arvind Kumar, general manager marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. said, “While brand banters are pretty common in the social media space, Pulse has leveraged a unique approach to bring forth the ideology of spreading love and joy amongst all the brands out there. Through billboards, this time we decided to do something different to say thank you. We believe that compliments are a modest yet potent way to acknowledge the great work done by brands and we look forward to starting a chain reaction of magnanimity and gratitude in the digital space."Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron said, “This campaign is a true manifestation of what happens when clients and agencies work together to create a larger-than-life idea.“This campaign went live on 1 March.