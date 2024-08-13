Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court dismisses contempt case against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

  • Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: The Supreme Court has closed the contempt case against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna concerning allegations of misleading advertisements, on August 13.

Shivangini
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court closes contempt case against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court closes contempt case against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: The Supreme Court dismissed the contempt case against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in the Patanjali misleading ads case on Tuesday, August 13.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta passed the order.

Kohli pronounced, “We accept the apology tendered by the party. However, we expressly and strictly warn them that they will not do anything in violation of the court orders, as happened earlier in this case. We have come down heavily, and we warn you that this should not be done in the future. The affidavits tendered before this court should be done with full truth. We close the contempt proceedings initiated against the party with the warning of adhering to the orders passed by this court in this case. The notice issued to present contemnor also stands discharge and closed.”

Also Read | Aakash Hindocha of Nuvama recommends these three stocks for today

In July 2024, the Delhi High Court directed Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to withdraw their statements within three days regarding the claims that Patanjali's “Coronil” is a ‘cure’ for COVID-19. This directive comes amidst growing scrutiny concerning the efficacy of Patanjali products, as per a Mint report.

Also Read | Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove Patanjali’s Coronil Covid-19 ’cure’ claims

Additionally, the court ordered Ramdev to remove his claims, attributing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic to allopathic doctors. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani instructed that specific tweets be taken down, warning that social media intermediaries would remove the content if the defendants failed to comply, as the Bar and Bench reported.

Also Read | A new Patanjali: The monk who sold toothpaste is at it again

The court's ruling came in response to a plea that is part of a 2021 lawsuit filed by several doctors' associations against Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurveda. The lawsuit alleges that Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" regarding Coronil's effectiveness as a cure for COVID-19, which contradicts the license issued for the drug as merely an "immunity booster."

The doctors' associations argued that the defendants should be restrained from making further such claims, accusing them of engaging in a misinformation campaign and marketing strategy to boost sales of Ramdev's products, including Coronil, as an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsPatanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court dismisses contempt case against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    337.55
    12:25 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-1.1%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    243.60
    12:24 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.2 (-0.49%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.60
    12:25 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    0.2 (0.07%)

    GAIL India

    230.30
    12:25 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.75 (-0.75%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    88.05
    12:14 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    7.19 (8.89%)

    Triveni Turbines

    759.20
    12:13 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    58.75 (8.39%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,646.60
    12:13 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    353.6 (8.24%)

    Blue Star

    1,721.00
    12:13 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    102.65 (6.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue