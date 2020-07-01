Patanjali Ayurved claims AYUSH ministry allowed it to make and sell Coronil kit

The AYUSH ministry had on Tuesday said Patanjali Ayurved will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing covid-19 and with labels of covid-19. Patanjali Ayurved claimed that Coronil had cured within a week all covid-19 patients who took part in a trial. Following the claim, Union AYUSH ministry pulled up Patanjali stating that it cannot sell the drug till it is examined by the ministry. Ayurveda department of Uttarakhand said that the firm had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster, and not a cure for covid-19.