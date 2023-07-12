Patanjali to shed 7% in foods arm to meet norms1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The OFS is aimed to help Patanjali Foods adhere to the minimum public shareholding guidelines of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Mumbai: Food and ayurvedic products firm Patanjali Foods Ltd on Wednesday said its primary promoter Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is planning to divest at least 7% of the stake for ₹2,533.9 crore via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on exchanges.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×