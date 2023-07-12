Patanjali to shed 7% in foods arm to meet norms

The OFS is aimed to help Patanjali Foods adhere to the minimum public shareholding guidelines of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). An exchange filing says the OFS will involve the sale of 25.3 million shares at ₹1,000 apiece by Patanjali Ayurved. The subscription for the OFS will begin on Thursday and end on Friday. Retail investors can place their bids on 14 July.