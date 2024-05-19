Patanjali soan papdi fails quality test, assistant manager and two others fined & sentenced to prison for 6 months
Three people, including the assistant manager of Patanjali Ayurved, received fines and six-month prison sentences from the chief judicial magistrate in Pithoragarh, according to a Live Hindustan report.