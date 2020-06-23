Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar (Uttrakhand) on Tuesday came into scanner of Ministry of AYUSH over claims to develop ayurvedic medicines for treatment of covid-19.

The Ayush ministry said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry.

The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of covid outbreak.

Ministry had also issued a Gazette Notification No. L.11011/8/2020/AS dated 21st April, 2020 stating the requirements and the manner the research studies on covid-19 with Ayush interventions/medicines should be undertaken.

“Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for covid treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined," government said in a statement.

“Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of covid -19," the Ayush ministry said in a the statement.

Patanjali Ayurveda on Tuesday launched Coronil kit claiming to treat covdi-19.

Baba Ramdev owned, Ayurvedic company said that the medicines have shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar that included 100 covid-19 positive patients.

Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali Ayurved, claimed that the medicine an Ayurvedic medicine can cure covid-19 patients within 3-14 days.

“We will also launch an e-commerce app for the delivery of the medicines within 2 hours for the order placement. We have used minerals with herbs to make this medicine even more effective," said Acharya Balkrishna.

Patanjali claims that its corona medicine kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus which the company said will be available for ₹545.

“We are testing the medications on mice and rats. This medicine kit is not available anywhere for now, will be made available at Patanjali stores in a week," said Baba Ramdev.

The clinical trials was jointly conducted by Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

“We started working on Corona medicines from December 2019. We have come up with the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for covid-19. We will even conduct tests on people on ventilators. This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure," claimed Ramdev.

Ramdev said that an app will be launched for the delivery of the Corona kit.

“We have observed 0% death rate and 100% recovery rate. 69% of the people recovered within 6 days. 100% of the people recovered within 100%," claimed Baba Ramdev.

India on Tuesday reported 15708 fresh cases taking the total tally to 441804. The toll reached 14029 with 319 fresh deaths.

