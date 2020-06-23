Patanjali Ayurved under government scanner for claiming covid-19 drug

“Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for covid treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined," government said in a statement.