A new Patanjali: The monk who sold toothpaste is at it again
Devika Singh 11 min read 25 Jul 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Summary
- Riding on his yoga prowess, Baba Ramdev made his way into Indian households in the early 2000s. But of late, Patanjali’s brands have struggled to resonate with consumers. Can the company ever make it to the top league of FMCG players dominated by the likes of HUL and Dabur?
Mumbai: In April 2016, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, the face of Patanjali Ayurved, declared, “Colgate ka to gate khul gaya, Nestle ka to panchhi urne wala hai, Pantene ka to pant gila hone wala hai, aur do saal me Unilever ka lever kharab ho jayega (Colgate’s gate has opened; Nestle’s bird [the Swiss company’s logo] has flown, Pantene’s pants are going to get wet, and in two years, Unilever’s lever will fail)."
