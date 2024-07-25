A new Patanjali: The monk who sold toothpaste is at it again

“Patanjali’s marketing strategy has always evolved around its belief that it is a very powerful brand and it can sell any product by putting its name on it," said Ankur Bisen, senior partner and head of consumer, food and retail at Technopak Advisors, a consultancy. However, he added, “The Patanjali brand has limited headway to extend, and with its new products, the company is competing with brands like ITC’s Aashirvaad or Adani Wilmar’s Fortune, and hence, it needs a more refined marketing strategy."