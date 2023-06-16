Patanjali eyes premium foods, to scale up dry fruit biz

Patanjali Foods Ltd, which sells packaged foods and edible oil, Friday said it has forayed into the premium products market with ragi cookies, dry fruits and a wider range of nutraceutical products under its Nutrela and Patanjali brands.

Over the next five years Patanjali Foods expects to draw between 5-10% of its turnover from premium products, catering to consumers at the upper end of the consumption basket. Currently premium products account for 3% of the company’s business.

“The whole idea is that we want to move towards premiumization for a class of consumers that can typically afford them and are willing to pay," Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Patanjali Foods Ltd said on the sidelines of an event to launch Maxx dry fruit and chocolate cereals in New Delhi on Friday.

To be sure, the company already sells biscuits, cookies, rusks, breakfast cereals, noodles and nutraceutical products. Over the next five years the company also plans to scale its dry fruit business to touch ₹1,000 crore. The business is currently over ₹100 crore.

For this, Patanjali Foods has signed several deals to build its supply chain for dry fruit. It recently partnered Wonderful, among the largest pistachio businesses in the world, and Mariani, for almonds. It is also working on building its supply chain for walnuts from Chile and the US.

The company is also exporting raw cashews from Africa to be processed in India. It has also set up a small pilot plant for almond processing at its Patalganga unit, Asthana said during the company’s post-earnings call earlier in June.

“The opportunity that we’re seeing is that the market (for dry fruit) is nearly ₹50,000 crores. It is growing at 10% to 15%. Globally, India has moved almost to the centre stage in the dry fruit segment from the demand perspective. As economies struggle in Europe and China tends to stagnate, we have a great possibility of building up a very solid band around dry fruit," he said.

Asthana explained the company is trying to capture consumers who are switching from unbranded, loose dry fruit to branded ones. “What is happening in the dry fruit space is that it is moving to a level where consumers are looking for options. So the market of the flavoured dry fruit is very small—we will eventually come into that too," he added.

Patanjali Foods (earlier Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) was earlier acquired by a consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved for ₹4,350 crore through an insolvency process in 2019. Last year, Patanjali Ayurved sold its food retail business to Patanjali Foods Limited for ₹690 crore as part of its goal to focus on the non-food, traditional medicine and wellness business.

Commenting on overall demand for consumer goods, Asthana said demand is steadily “picking up" as commodity prices cool down. “We are seeing demand pick-up, right now commodity prices have come down, barring wheat; in general commodity prices are lower," he said. Rural markets are turning resilient, he said, “as we see a lot of alternate economic activity other than core agriculture starting to build up."

As commodity prices cool down, Patanjali has been taking price cuts. For instance, it slashed MRP of its edible oils by 30%.