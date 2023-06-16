Patanjali eyes premium foods, to scale up dry fruit biz

Patanjali eyes premium foods, to scale up dry fruit biz1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Over the next five years Patanjali Foods expects to draw between 5-10% of its turnover from premium products, catering to consumers at the upper end of the consumption basket. Currently premium products account for 3% of the company’s business
Patanjali Foods Ltd, which sells packaged foods and edible oil, Friday said it has forayed into the premium products market with ragi cookies, dry fruits and a wider range of nutraceutical products under its Nutrela and Patanjali brands.
