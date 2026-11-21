Patanjali Foods has informed stock exchanges that the Madhya Pradesh Food Safety Administration has banned the sale of a batch of its cow ghee after a sample was declared unsafe and found not to conform to food safety standards.

The Chhindwara food safety department said the sample did not meet the requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, NDTV Profit reported.

"The sample does not conform to the standards of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the filing read.

Patanjali Foods said it plans to submit the sample for retesting and file an appeal against the order, if required. The company also said the development would not have any material impact on its financial or operational activities, except to the extent of the value of the cow ghee from the affected batch.

Patanjali Foods plans retesting, may appeal against MP order The company has indicated that it will seek retesting of the sample and consider challenging the order through an appeal.

In its filing, Patanjali Foods said the order would have no material impact on its financial or operational activities, apart from the value of the cow ghee belonging to the affected batch.

The action is limited to the identified batch, according to the details provided in the filing. The company has not indicated any wider impact on its operations.

Maharashtra FDA had seized 2,279 litres of Patanjali cow ghee The latest development comes days after Patanjali Foods issued a clarification regarding action taken by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against its cow ghee.

The Maharashtra FDA had seized Patanjali cow ghee from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Sundarwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The regulator seized 4,032 units of ghee, amounting to 2,279 litres, across two batches.

Patanjali Foods subsequently clarified that the regulator's action was directed at the distributor and not the company. It said it had not received a direct order from the FDA or any laboratory report confirming the alleged violations.

Referring to the information and documents available, Patanjali Foods said FDA officials had collected samples of the concerned batches of Patanjali Cow Ghee for laboratory testing.