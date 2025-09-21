Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Foods lowers MRPs of products after GST reforms — check new prices

Patanjali Foods Ltd., jointly founded by Baba Ramdev and his close aide Acharya Balkrishna joined several other companies reducing retail prices (MRP) of their products after the GST Council approved a major overhaul in the indirect tax regime by reducing rates on a majority of the goods.

In a statement on Sunday, Patanjali Foods announced that it is cutting prices across its product portfolio, in order to pass on the benefits of GST rationalisation to consumers, PTI reported

The revised prices, covering the entire range of food and non-food categories will take effect from Monday, September 22, 2025.

What all will become cheaper? The revised prices will reflect on an entire range of products. Here's the full list:

Soya products — 1 kg pack of Nutrela Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules will now be sold at ₹ 190 as against ₹ 210 before the GST rate cut. Customers will also enjoy a reduction of ₹ 3 in the 200 gm pack of these soya products. Biscuits & cookies — The MRP of Doodh Biscuit (35g) has been reduced to ₹ 4.5 from ₹ 5. Noodles — From tomorrow onwards, Patanjali Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g) will be sold at ₹ 9.35 as against ₹ 10 now. Personal care items — Patanjali's toothpaste, Dant Kanti Natural's price (200g) has been reduced to ₹ 106 from ₹ 120. Whereas, the brand's oil range, Kesh Kanti Amla (100ml) will be priced at ₹ 42 from Monday as against ₹ 48.

Health & wellness — Amla Juice (1000 ml) will be sold at ₹ 140 from Monday as against the existing price of ₹ 150. Whereas, a 1 kg pack of Special Chyawanprash will cost ₹ 337 from Monday as against ₹ 360 now.

Dairy products: Patanjali has reduced rates of cow's ghee (900 ml) to ₹ 732 from ₹ 780. "With this broad-based MRP revision, Patanjali Foods Limited continues to strengthen its position as India's leading provider of natural, value-driven consumer products," the company said

How will these MRP cuts help consumers? These GST reductions, if fully passed on to the consumers will directly affect monthly budget of households. The move to NIL GST on essential items means a person will have to pay less for daily goods like food items.

Several companies have already announced price cuts to pass on the benefits to consumers. Amul announced that they have reduced prices of over 700 products, including butter and ice cream, however, their milk price remains unchanged.