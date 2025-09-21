Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Foods lowers MRPs of products after GST reforms — check new prices

Patanjali Foods Ltd., jointly founded by Baba Ramdev and his close aide Acharya Balkrishna joined several other companies reducing retail prices (MRP) of their products after the GST Council approved a major overhaul in the indirect tax regime by reducing rates on a majority of the goods.
In a statement on Sunday, Patanjali Foods announced that it is cutting prices across its product portfolio, in order to pass on the benefits of GST rationalisation to consumers, PTI reported
The revised prices, covering the entire range of food and non-food categories will take effect from Monday, September 22, 2025.
The revised prices will reflect on an entire range of products. Here's the full list:
"With this broad-based MRP revision, Patanjali Foods Limited continues to strengthen its position as India's leading provider of natural, value-driven consumer products," the company said
These GST reductions, if fully passed on to the consumers will directly affect monthly budget of households. The move to NIL GST on essential items means a person will have to pay less for daily goods like food items.
Several companies have already announced price cuts to pass on the benefits to consumers. Amul announced that they have reduced prices of over 700 products, including butter and ice cream, however, their milk price remains unchanged.
Similarly, Mother Dairy has also reduced price of their several products, with cuts ranging from ₹2 to ₹30 based on the product and packaging. The revision applies to milk, butter, paneer and cheese.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.