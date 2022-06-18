Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Patanjali hires Dabur’s Amitabbh Singh to head modern trade, e-commerce biz

Patanjali hires Dabur’s Amitabbh Singh to head modern trade, e-commerce biz

Patanjali sells a range of household products such as soaps, oral care brands, face wash, biscuits, noodles, cooking oil, honey, spices. It also sells Ayurvedic concoctions.
1 min read . 03:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • Singh will work to amplify Patanjali Ayurved’s presence in modern trade and other sales channels including e-commerce, direct-to-consumer commerce, business-to-business channels, and canteen stores.

New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer products company Patanjali Ayurved has hired Amitabbh Singh as senior vice president, modern trade and enterprise businesses.

Singh joins Patanjali from Dabur India where he was head of enterprise business and oversaw the company’s operations across modern trade and alternative sales channels.

Singh will work to amplify Patanjali Ayurved’s presence in modern trade and other sales channels including e-commerce, direct-to-consumer commerce, business-to-business channels, and canteen stores.

Singh has spent over 25 years across companies such as Jubilant Consumer , Akzo Nobel , Asian Paints and Walmart. Of this, he has spent over 15 years at Dabur.

Patanjali Ayurved, promoted by Baba Ramdev, reported a 9% increase in FY21 revenue to 9,872 crore according to financial data business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s net profit for the period was up 14% to 485 crore compared to the year-ago period.

In 2019 Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process. Earlier this year, Ruchi Soya entered into an agreement with Patanjali Ayurved to acquire the latter’s food retail business undertaking which consists of manufacturing, packaging, labelling and retail trading of certain food products, along with manufacturing plants located at Padartha, Haridwar, and Newasa, Maharashtra.