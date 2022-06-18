Patanjali hires Dabur’s Amitabbh Singh to head modern trade, e-commerce biz

Singh will work to amplify Patanjali Ayurved’s presence in modern trade and other sales channels including e-commerce, direct-to-consumer commerce, business-to-business channels, and canteen stores.
Singh has spent over 25 years across companies such as Jubilant Consumer , Akzo Nobel , Asian Paints and Walmart. Of this, he has spent over 15 years at Dabur.
Patanjali Ayurved, promoted by Baba Ramdev, reported a 9% increase in FY21 revenue to ₹9,872 crore according to financial data business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s net profit for the period was up 14% to ₹485 crore compared to the year-ago period.
Patanjali sells a range of household products such as soaps, oral care brands, face wash, biscuits, noodles, cooking oil, honey, spices. It also sells Ayurvedic concoctions.
In 2019 Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process. Earlier this year, Ruchi Soya entered into an agreement with Patanjali Ayurved to acquire the latter’s food retail business undertaking which consists of manufacturing, packaging, labelling and retail trading of certain food products, along with manufacturing plants located at Padartha, Haridwar, and Newasa, Maharashtra.