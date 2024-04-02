Patanjali misleading ad case: Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna likely to appear for Supreme Court hearing today
The Supreme Court summoned Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna over Patanjali's misleading ads claiming to cure diseases, defying court orders. A bench issued notice for contempt proceedings against them for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act
Supreme Court has summoned yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it on April 2. The apex court seeks an explanation from them on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated for violating its orders prohibiting advertisements claiming to cure diseases and discrediting modern medicine, according to a report by Hindustan Times.