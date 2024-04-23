Patanjali misleading ad case: SC rebukes Ramdev, Balkrishna, asks ‘if apology is same size as your advertisements’
Patanjali misleading ads case: The bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah scrutinized the accusations levied by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that Patanjali propagated a smear campaign against modern medicine and the national COVID-19 vaccination initiative.
Patanjali ads case: The Supreme Court escalated its inquiries into misleading advertisements, emphasizing the protection of all consumer groups including children, babies, and women on April 23, during the hearing of Patanjali misleading ads case. The court criticized the Union government for its lax oversight, urging immediate action to safeguard these vulnerable groups from deceptive marketing practices.