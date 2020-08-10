Patanjali to bid for IPL 2020 title sponsorship

“IPL is in our consideration zone, we are looking at it, and see whether it can take the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat and be a brand carrier for this globally. Our strategy and stand has been to promote the swadeshi, health-friendly games which can fit into everyone’s pockets be accessed at the grassroots levels," SK Tijarawala, the company’s spokesperson told Mint. He, however, did not comment on the price the fast moving consumer goods company is willing to pay for the title sponsorship.