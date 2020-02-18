Patanjali to expand its store network at India's key airports

NEW DELHI : Fast moving consumer goods company Patanjali Ayurved is set to expand its network of stores selling its packaged goods across India’s airports through its existing partnership with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures. To be sure, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures already operates four Patanjali stores at airports in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Raipur airports. A new store is set to open at New Delhi's International Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, on Wednesday.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures plans to open three more Patanjali stores at the Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai Airports, the company said in a media statement on Tuesday.

These stores will stock the company’s range of packaged oils, personal care products, packaged foods, home cleaning products among others.

"Through this partnership, we are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign," Nikhil Nanda, managing director, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd—the parent company of JHS Retail—said in a media statement.

To be sure, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories that also manufacturers oral care products such as brushes, mouthwash and home care products for large packaged consumer goods maker such as Dabur, and Amway, is also a contract manufacturer for Patanjali. It manufacturers a range of oral care products including the popular Dant kanti brand for Patanjali.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd was set up 2017, to focus exclusively on airport retail.

Share Via