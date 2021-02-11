Subscribe
Patanjali-acquired Ruchi Soya posts 227 crore profit in December quarter
1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

Ruchi Soya Industries reported a net profit of 227.44 crore for the December quarter, it informed on Wednesday. It had posted a net profit of 7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of 7,466.06 crore.

The net profit in the third quarter of this fiscal year is up by 50% year-on-year if this exceptional gain is excluded.

The total income of the company now stands at 4,475.6 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to 3,725.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said in its regulatory filing, "During Q3FY21, the performance of the company's branded business has been very encouraging, with Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Nutrela and Ruchi Star registering significant growth. The company’s branded business including brands sold under royalty arrangement achieved a sales of 3,017.58 crore in Q3FY21, contributing to 67.42 per cent of the total sales of the company."

The net exceptional items for the previous year ended March 31, 2020 comprised of de-recognition of operational and financial creditors difference amounting to 7525.60 crore between the carrying amount of financial liabilities extinguished and consideration paid; impairment of capital work in progress and property, plant and equipment of 35.37 crore; impairment of refund receivable against commercial tax/ VAT and central sales tax amounting to 42.59 crore.

In 2019, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya in insolvency proceedings. PTI MJH MR

