Patanjali’s Coronil certification doesn’t guarantee efficacy in Covid cure: Govt

New Delhi: A day after controversy erupted over Baba Ramdev’s covid-19 drug “Coronil" for being denied the World Health Organization’s (WHO) endorsement, Ayush ministry on Monday said that Patanjali’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate doesn’t vouch for the efficacy of the drug in any disease condition.

“Patanjali has only a GMP certificate from the apex drug regulator-- Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and a manufacturing license from Uttarakhand state government as a prophylactic drug," a senior official in AYUSH ministry told Mint not willing to be named.

“A GMP certificate does not amount to a guarantee that the particular medicine in question is for prevention or treatment of covid-19. However, this is a prophylactic drug and may be useful in boosting immunity but the ministry doesn’t endorse it as a cure for covid-19. Any country importing any AYUSH product does its quality tests before importing it. There are separate departments that will ensure the quality of drug if it is fit for export," added the official. The Union Ayush Ministry had earlier categorised ayurvedic Coronil tablets as an 'Immuno-booster'.

The official’s statement comes in contradiction to the Haridwar-based Ayurved company’s claim that on Friday said Coronil has Ayush Ministry's nod as per WHO certification scheme further claiming that it is the first evidence-based medicine to fight the coronavirus. Patanjali owner Yoga Guru Ramdev further said that 'Coronil' is highly effective in boosting immunity and controlling Covid-19. He also claimed that Ministry of Ayush has also recognised Coronil tablet as medicine for "supporting measure in Covid-19" to be used for prevention, treatment as well as post-Covid phase treatment.

In an apparent response to the claim, the WHO without naming the drug said, that it isn’t in consideration of the drug. "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19," the WHO said in a tweet on Friday.

The DCGI issues Certificates of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP) and Certificates of GMP for medicinal products required for exports. The CoPP is mandatory in many countries that require WHO accreditation for pharmaceutical products being imported. As laid down by the WHO, the GMP certification is necessary for the quality of pharmaceutical products moving in international commerce.

Acharya Balkrishna Patanjali managing director later after the controversy made a clarification about the certification in order to "to avoid confusion". "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world," Balkrishna tweeted.

On Friday, Baba Ramdev had launched the scientific research papers on Coronil in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Indian Medical Association on Monday also came up in arms against Patanjali and Harsh Vardhan questioning, “how can a drug be effective for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation from the disease? If CORONIL is effective for prevention, why Government is spending 35000 crores for vaccination?"

The IMA quoting the Medical council of India’s code of ethics said the promotion of the drug is unethical. The code of MCI 6.5 Secret Remedies states--The prescribing or dispensing by a physician of secret remedial agents of which he does not know the composition, or the manufacture or promotion of their use is unethical and as such prohibited. All the drugs prescribed by a physician should always carry a proprietary formula and clear name. Without disclosing the proprietary formula of the drug, the modern medical doctor promoting it is unethical.

Patanjali had launched Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23, 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic was blowing up. The company faced severe criticism over lack of scientific evidence in coronil’s “claimed" efficacy against coronavirus.

