Patanjali’s Coronil certification doesn’t guarantee efficacy in Covid cure: Govt

“A GMP certificate does not amount to a guarantee that the particular medicine in question is for prevention or treatment of covid-19. However, this is a prophylactic drug and may be useful in boosting immunity but the ministry doesn’t endorse it as a cure for covid-19. Any country importing any AYUSH product does its quality tests before importing it. There are separate departments that will ensure the quality of drug if it is fit for export," added the official. The Union Ayush Ministry had earlier categorised ayurvedic Coronil tablets as an 'Immuno-booster'.