Patanjali’s Nagpur mega plant: Asia’s largest orange processor opens; ₹1,500 crore boost for Vidarbha farmers |10 points

Patanjali's mega food and herbal park in Mihan, Nagpur, set to become Asia's largest orange processing facility, will officially open this Sunday with a ₹1,500 crore investment. The mega food park promises to transform the agricultural landscape of Vidarbha, processing 800 tonnes of fruit daily.

Patanjali's mega food and herbal park: 10 things to know 1) The Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park in Mihan, Nagpur, worth ₹1,500 crore, to begin operations on Sunday

2)Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and yoga guru Ramdev, among others, will attend the inauguration.

3)The facility will also produce a range of fruit juices and by-products, benefiting local farmers and creating regional employment.

4) Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, said that Patanjali's orange processing plant in Nagpur is Asia's biggest and most advanced. "We feel proud to have established it," the managing director said

5)"Although there were many obstacles in starting this plant, there was also the coronavirus period in between, but finally, the day came for which the farmers of the area were waiting for years," Acharya Balkrishna said at the press conference.

6)Acharya said the plant has a processing capacity of 800 tonnes daily. "Our plant works on a zero-waste system. Our operation starts with orange peel processing, where we extract volatile and fragrance oil," the MD said. "Today, almost every farmer in every village in this area is in contact with us... Our priority is to provide employment to the local people and make the local farmers prosperous," he added.

7)"The quality of our products is top-class, and the whole world market is open to us. But our priority is to provide the best export-quality products to the people of our country."

8) The park will have fruit and vegetable processing units with of 800 tonnes daily capacity.

9) He said that based on the availability of raw materials, juice of orange, lime, amla, pomegranate, guava, grapes, gourd, carrot, pulp of mango and orange and paste of onion and tomato will also be produced at the Mihan plant.

10) Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Managing Director Acharya Balkrishnasaid said in a press conference that the plant will bring agricultural revolution and happiness to the farmers of Vidarbha.