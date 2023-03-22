Patel Engineering bags order worth ₹511 Cr along with JV Partner2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹1,161.20 Cr, Patel Engineering Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the industrial and construction sectors. One of India's leading providers of infrastructure and construction services is Patel Engineering Ltd., established in 1949. In a statement released today, the company and the JV Partner claimed an order worth ₹511 crore.
