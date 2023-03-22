Patel Engineering bags order worth 511 Cr along with JV Partner

The shares of Patel Engineering Limited closed today on the BSE at ₹15.01 apiece level, up by 1.01% from the previous close of ₹14.86. The stock recorded a total share volume of 5,22,118 shares and a deliverable share volume of 1,94,029 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 31.42% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 14.91% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹26.80 on (07/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.10 on (27/02/2023). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 39.41% and a public stake of 55.79%.