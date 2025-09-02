Patent fight brews as America's First Solar targets Waaree’s TOPCon solar cells
Summary
The US company has alleged that Waaree’s TOPCon cells, which is the most popular solar cell technology today, violate two of its patents. It has asked the company to either stop manufacturing these cells or license the technology from it.
MUMBAI : First Solar, America's largest solar panel manufacturer, has sent a warning letter to India’s Waaree Energies, alleging infringement of its patented process to manufacture solar cells, a person aware of the matter said.
