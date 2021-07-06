New Delhi: France-based multinational company PathStore France on Tuesday announced the launch of covid-19 RT-PCR test priced at ₹299, the lowest so far among the private sector diagnostic industry.

Under its covid-19 RT-PCR testing campaign ‘Abki Baar RT-PCR’, with the lowest price test, the company has projected overall savings of over $2-5 billion a year to the exchequer if the testing rates are brought nationally. The “market correction" would ensure tourism, industrial and retail sectors function normally, it added.

The company has claimed to have established India’s largest RT-PCR and biosafety level 3 testing laboratory, which is capable of handling 1 lakh samples a day, and will be led by an army of 500 medical representatives trained by Mayo Clinic, US.

The company has also launched an Allied Medical Services Training Academy to address the issue of India’s manpower crisis for covid- 19 RT-PCR sample collection, and is currently training over 1,000 individuals as part of its nation-wide human resources deployment to fight the pandemic.

Earlier in 2020, PathStore’s parent company GeneStore France in joint venture with SpiceHealth launched the RT-PCR mobile laboratories with ₹499 testing service. GeneStore has exited the Joint Venture partnership with SpiceHealth in January 2021.

“The PathStore covid-19 test will be a major shot in the arm to the Indian and global testing strategies in the fightback against covid-19. We find testing cost is one of the major impediments for the economically vulnerable sections in accessing high quality covid-19 diagnostics facilities. PathStore’s unique mission and challenge is to deliver an international quality of its laboratory testing and customer service at a price point that is accessible to over 80% of the Indian population," Anubhav Anusha, Global CEO, GeneStore said.

At present, India is conducting 15 to 20 lakh tests per day, which on an average costs the Indian economy close to ₹3000 crores a month, Anusha said. "With the price point of ₹299, it is estimated that the Indian consumer will save over ₹1500 crores per month, which translates into a sufficient fund to procure approximately an additional 1 crore vaccines monthly or at least double the scale of testing."

