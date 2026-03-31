Patni Family Office stake surpasses 5% in UGRO Capital

The Patni Family Office, one of India’s most active multi-generational investment groups, has built a 5% stake in UGRO Capital, an MSME-focused data-tech lender.
A regulatory filing on Monday, March 30, but dated March 27, revealed that Zodiac Wealth Advisors LLP, the Patni Group’s investment vehicle, along with 22 other entities comprising individual family members, trusts, and holding vehicles, collectively holds 79,52,860 shares, or 5.0268% of UGRO Capital’s paid-up equity.
The acquisition, made entirely through open market purchases, crossed the 5% threshold on February 9, 2026. The group has clarified that it has no relationship with the promoter group and is investing purely for long-term portfolio purposes.
Patni Financial Advisors, established in 2005, operates as a family investment office deploying capital across equity, debt, real estate, commodities, and other financial structures.
According to reports, the family office invested ₹1,161 crore in 2022 alone, its highest single-year deployment, and tracks a portfolio of over 137 companies spanning fintech, retail, consumer, software, and financial services.
Meanwhile, IFU, the Danish government-owned development finance institution, committed ₹240 crore to UGRO through the Danish SDG Investment Fund to support green finance for MSMEs.
As of the December quarter of FY26, Danish Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fund K S held 2,44,97,354 shares, equivalent to 15.83% to total voting rights, in Ugro Capital, according to BSE data.
On the other hand, Samena Special Situations Mauritius held 69,80,133 shares, or 4.51% stake, in the company, as of Q3FY26.
Among the foreign companies, BSE data showed that Clearsky Investment Holdings Pte Limited and Newquest Asia Investments held 9.77% stake each, while Acm Global Fund Vcc and Samena Green held 6.90% and 8.43% stakes, respectively, by the end of the December quarter.
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