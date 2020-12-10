Pawan Hans sale: Finance ministry tweaks offer document to attract more bidders

NEW DELHI: In its fourth attempt to privatise Pawan Hans , the finance ministry has made changes in the offer document, reducing the net worth eligibility for potential bidders and the lock-in period of investment, and allowing the successful bidder to sell assets after one year.

The expression of interest (EoI) document floated last year had proposed allowing sale of assets two years after acquisition. The minimum net worth criteria of bidders has been reduced to ₹300 crore from ₹350 crore and the profitability clause has been completely done away with.

A change in shareholding among consortium partners was not allowed earlier, but the fresh EoI permits it if the lead investor holds a minimum of 26% stake and other members hold at least 10% stake each. The lock-in period for investment has been reduced to one year from three years earlier.

A new clause of business continuity, however, has been added to ensure that the successful bidder will not liquidate or close down the business for three years.

"This will increase the universe of bidders for Pawan Hans. All perceivable hurdles have been removed. Valuation of the company has not been decided now. We are at EoI (expression of interest) stage. If we get some EoI responses, then we will move to valuation," a finance ministry official said under condition of anonymity.

Pawan Hans is a Mini Ratna company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It was incorporated in 1985 as a public sector undertaking to primarily provide helicopter services for the exploration activities of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and to northeast India.

The PSU is now India’s leading helicopter company with the largest fleet, engaged in providing services for various purposes such as offshore operations, inter island transportation, connecting inaccessible areas, pipeline surveillance, casualty and rescue work, charter services, VIP transportation, services under Regional Connectivity Scheme and various other customised offerings.

As of 31 July, it employed a total of 686 people, with 363 regular employees and 323 contractual. Both the Centre (51%) and ONGC (49%) have decided to disinvest their entire equity shareholdings in Pawan Hans by way of strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control.

The last date of submission of EoIs is 19 January.

The company's authorised capital as on 31 March, 2020, was ₹560 crore. The PSU’s revenue has been falling since FY16, with losses recorded in FY19 and FY20. In FY20, total revenue stood at ₹376.8 crore and EBITDA loss of ₹8.1 crore.

“Drop in revenue from operations in FY16 onwards can be attributed to lower flying hours due to a reduction in operational fleet caused by 3 accidents during 2015. Revenue has further declined in FY20 due to ageing of helicopters as vintage clauses enforced by various customers act as a hurdle to participate and win new businesses," the EoI document said.

The government has set a disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for FY21, including the privatisation of Air India and BPCL. So far this year, the Centre has garnered ₹ 6,734 crore through minority stake sales and initial public offering of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. It is, however, yet to carry out any strategic disinvestments this fiscal. The Pawan Hans deal is unlikely be completed during the current fiscal.

