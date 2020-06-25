Home >Companies >News >Pay 10% fare now and get ticket: IndiGo launches flexible payment option

NEW DELHI : IndiGo on Thursday announced a flexible payment scheme called 'Flex Pay' under which passengers will have to pay only 10% of the total fare amount at the time of booking.

Passengers can defer the 90% remaining payment "for a period of up to 15 days either from the date of bookings or before the date of departure" under this scheme, IndiGo said in a press release.

If a passenger has paid 10% of the fare amount to get a ticket, and if he or she cancels the booking without paying the remaining 90%, he or she will not be refunded this 10% amount.

In general, passengers have to pay the entire ticket value upfront while booking a ticket on a flight.

"With the help of Flex Pay, the passengers can now secure their bookings by paying only 10% of the total fare amount and defer their payment on an IndiGo domestic flight for a period of up to 15 days either from the date of bookings or before the date of departure," the airline noted.

