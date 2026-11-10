Pay by the mile! GMR proposes nearly doubling UDF at Bhogapuram airport, drawing IndiGo's ire

GMR Airports has proposed nearly doubling user development fees (UDF) at the new Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh over five years, while introducing distance-based charges for domestic passengers — a move experts say could make air travel more expensive and hurt passenger demand.
Under the proposal, domestic passengers would pay different fees depending on whether they are travelling up to 1,000 kilometers or beyond that distance. If approved, it would be India's first distance-based UDF structure. GMR says the proposed charges are necessary to recover its investment and financing costs, according to several communications reviewed by Mint.