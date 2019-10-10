Pay monthly or no more fuel for 6 airports from 18 Oct: OMCs to Air India

NEW DELHI : Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), which together have unpaid liabilities of close to ₹5,000 crore from Air India Ltd., has given the national carrier a week's time to repay its dues before it stops fuel supplies to the airline at six airports across the country.

In a letter addressed to the Director Finance of the national carrier, Vinod Hejmadi, on Thursday, the OMCs said that it will review its decision to continue supply fuel to Air India, at six airports across the country, if the airline failed to make a monthly lump sum payment for its dues

"While we are in receipt of your letter dated 10 October 2019, requesting OMCs against stoppage of fuel supply, it has been observed that no timeline has been mentioned with respect to the lump sum payment," the OMCs said in the letter.

"However, taking into consideration your request, we are deferring our decision to suspend (fuel) supplies to 18 October 2019," the letter added.

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

"Air India is requested to adhere to its commitment to make lump sum payment towards overdue outstanding, failing which we will be reviewing our decision and stop supplies as per above notice," the letter added.

Public sector OMCs had earlier on 22 August afternoon stopped fuel supplies to Air India at six airports of Kochi, Mohali, Pune, Patna, Ranchi and Vizag over payment defaults. According to the three fuel retailers, Air India owed ₹5,000 crore in unpaid fuel bills with payments being delayed by almost eight months.

The overdue amount included the interest accrued on outstanding dues.

However, the OMCs have resumed jet fuel supplies to Air India from 7 September after the government stepped in to mediate talks between the debt-ridden airline and the oil companies. As a part of the deal, public sector oil marketing companies were supposed to receive atleast ₹100 crore from the national carrier in September.