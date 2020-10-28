SpiceJet will charge you 100 for check-in at any airport counter

Budget carrier Spicejet will now charge ₹100 service fee from passengers if they to check-in at the airport. "Web check-in is mandatory! Visit our website or app to check-in online and obtain your boarding pass for free, up to 60 minutes prior to your flight's departure. And now, you may also check-in at the airport, for a facilitation fee of ₹100 per passenger,' SpiceJet said in a tweet.

IndiGo had introduced a service fee of ₹100 for check-in at the airport counters effective 17 October. "We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it said.

SpiceJet announced the launch of eight new flights between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement between the two countries, starting November 5. The airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka.

India started the scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. As domestic flights resumed, the Ministry of Civil Aviation made it mandatory for air travellers to do web check- in view of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, with 43,893 fresh cases India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 79,90,322, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,10,803 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date.





