Now, IndiGo will charge you 100 for check-in at any airport counter

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will now charge ₹100 service fee per passenger if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from 17 October onwards, the airline confirmed in a statement.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," read the statement.

"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it said.

As domestic flights resumed in India on 25 May, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

"From May 25, only passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter an airport terminal, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, and added that there will be no physical check-in at counters," the SOP released by the government said.

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in recorded an increase of 62,212 new cases as active cases dropped below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months, Union Health Ministry said today.

India recovered 70,816 infected patients in a span of 24 hours. India recorded recorded 837 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India's total covid case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths, announced the Union Health Ministry.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via